Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags [LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable. 5 May 2023 11:30 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Local
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’ Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up members... 5 May 2023 9:04 AM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding... 4 May 2023 6:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special. 5 May 2023 12:15 PM
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns. 5 May 2023 11:18 AM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it? Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend. 5 May 2023 8:55 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments. 5 May 2023 10:28 AM
Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game. 5 May 2023 8:29 AM
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon. 5 May 2023 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

2 May 2023 2:36 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Ndlovu Youth Choir

The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad.

Mzansi’s favourite, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, has formed a second choir to expand its reach.

The 30-member choir made the announcement of its expansion on its Instagram page.

The second choir will help to accommodate the ever-growing demand for their performances both locally and internationally.

“Whilst one choir is traveling internationally, the other choir will be keeping the local flame shining,” reads the social media post.

The choir already has six international tours lined up this year, with scores of audiences excited to see the young talents perform live.

“This is a dream come true for us, and yet another testament to the potential and talent of young South Africans!”

The choir was formed in January 2009 to provide talented underprivileged youth from Limpopo with an outlet to showcase their skills locally and internationally.

The choir shot to international stardom after appearing on America's Got Talent in 2019.

The group was invited back to the AGT stage for its All-Stars leg.

RELATED: SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show


This article first appeared on 947 : Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir




2 May 2023 2:36 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Ndlovu Youth Choir

More from Entertainment

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter, Adele. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Vogue Taiwan

Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments

5 May 2023 10:28 AM

Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube Vetkoek Studios: Power Play Video

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

5 May 2023 8:29 AM

Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Harald Krichel

Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

5 May 2023 7:49 AM

Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMA award-winning singer-songwriter Berita joined 702 Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to discuss her music career and latest amapiano single, 'Peace of Mind.'

From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'

4 May 2023 5:39 PM

Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: John Bauld

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’

4 May 2023 1:05 PM

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram page

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

4 May 2023 12:53 PM

Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Photo: Instagram/@goldarosheuvel

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!

4 May 2023 9:43 AM

Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

A South African flag. Picture: © intriceight8/123rf.com

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

5 May 2023 12:15 PM

There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study

5 May 2023 11:18 AM

The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©savmaster/123rf.com

Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list

5 May 2023 11:08 AM

The iconic Dove soap bar is another victim of shrikflation, with the bar now being 100g rather than 90g.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vrphotographyjhb/123rf

Study reveals how South Africans use social grants to generate more income

5 May 2023 7:25 AM

47% of South Africans rely on social grants - a study reveals how they use them to generate more income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

4 May 2023 7:59 PM

You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMA award-winning singer-songwriter Berita joined 702 Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to discuss her music career and latest amapiano single, 'Peace of Mind.'

From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'

4 May 2023 5:39 PM

Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time

4 May 2023 2:57 PM

With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

Entertainment

'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker

Politics Local

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wynberg squatting trend: Prasa expected to pull a rabbit out of the hat

5 May 2023 4:26 PM

Eight killed in Serbia's second mass shooting in less than 48 hours

5 May 2023 4:24 PM

ANC to field Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda for Joburg mayor

5 May 2023 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA