Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir





Mzansi’s favourite, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, has formed a second choir to expand its reach.

The 30-member choir made the announcement of its expansion on its Instagram page.

The second choir will help to accommodate the ever-growing demand for their performances both locally and internationally.

“Whilst one choir is traveling internationally, the other choir will be keeping the local flame shining,” reads the social media post.

The choir already has six international tours lined up this year, with scores of audiences excited to see the young talents perform live.

“This is a dream come true for us, and yet another testament to the potential and talent of young South Africans!”

The choir was formed in January 2009 to provide talented underprivileged youth from Limpopo with an outlet to showcase their skills locally and internationally.

The choir shot to international stardom after appearing on America's Got Talent in 2019.

The group was invited back to the AGT stage for its All-Stars leg.

