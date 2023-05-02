Public WiFi: Is it safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.
- Data is still an expense that many South Africans cannot afford
- Because of this, many take advantage of public WiFi in malls and restaurants
- Thanks to the progression of technology, using public WiFi has become safer
Data is still not that affordable to many South Africans, and when you're out and about, making use of public WiFi not only helps you save money, but it helps you stay connected.
But is making use of public WiFi safe or does it make you more susceptible to hacking?
Thanks to the advancement of the World Wide Web, more and more websites are making use of security certificates to ensure that the connection between your phone or browser is encrypted, say Vermeulen.
Because of this, connecting to public WiFi is not nearly as dangerous as it used to be.
He adds that prior to encryption, whoever was connected to the same WiFi as you would be able to see everything that you're doing on your phone, including usernames and passwords.
It's really made the whole web safer.Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband
Vermeulen clarifies that while there are less safety concerns around public WiFi, it's important to still be diligent if using banking apps or apps with important, confidential information.
He adds that if you absolutely have no choice but to use public WiFi when accessing banking apps for example, to make use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
You can use public WiFi, but be sensible about it.Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband
If you're gonna use a VPN, choose a good one.Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55588866_free-wifi-access-on-smartphone.html?vti=lv99aa1pzm7xw3yd24-1-13
