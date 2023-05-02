Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee

2 May 2023 7:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fashion
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gert-Johan Coetzee
Fashion design
Other People's Money
Koster

Sought-after fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shares his money secrets and philosophy on The Money Show.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee in an episode of "Other People's Money".

- Gert-Johan Coetzee was raised in the small farming town of Koster in the North West Province

- From these humble beginnings he's developed into a successful high-end fashion designer

- Coetzee is careful with money - without cash flow there's no such thing as creativity, he says

Gert-Johan Coetzee believes you can never dream too big.

It's all about "glitz, glamour, bright lights and red carpets" the fashion designer says on his Twitter profile.

And the market has responded to his luxury vision, with celebrities regularly walking the red carpet in his high-end designs.

Gert-Johan Coetzee and his models at SA Fashion Week 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Gert-Johan Coetzee and his models at SA Fashion Week 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Growing up in the small farming town of Koster in North West, Coetzee was already making dresses at the age of eight.

He attributes some of his business success to the money lessons his family taught him as a child.

It's all about being smart with money, Coetzee says.

Among my friends I am known to be the 'snoepest' person ever! I really turn a penny twice, three times.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

If you don't have cash flow, you have nothing. That is something that my family, my dad and mom, instilled in me from a young age age, that you have to always be able to have that cash flow because without that, there's no such thing as creativity.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

Creativity is beautiful and it's all these stunning thoughts but if you can't develop the products and the ideas in your mind, then you can't bring them to life.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

Looking at his siblings' children enjoying their school holidays, he feels these kids have "the life".

In Coetzee's day they worked during their break from school, a valuable lesson in itself he says.

When school broke up that is when work started... We all had our own little businesses, like selling dog food or chickens on the street. Those are the type of things I did to be able to find the fashion life that I'm enjoying right now.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

The first time Coetzee got burned with money was when he entered a partnership.

With a chuckle, he gives this pointer: The only ship that doesn't sail is a partnership.

Coetzee's own motto for business success revolves around an attitude of "giving more than you get" towards products and towards clients.

My motto my whole life is really when clients expect 110%, you give them 200% value for what they've spent with you. I think what has brought me to where I am today, is really to give people value for money.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

People want to feel respected and to feel great about themselves. That, at the end of the day, is the service that I'm giving. What I'm selling is stepping out of your own world and into a fantasy kind of lifestyle.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

I always make sure that when they think they're going to land on the moon, they get to Mars.

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

Coetzee also talks about the importance of diversifying to achieve business success.

The concept is as simple as not keeping all of your eggs in one basket, he says.

I do fashion, I do bitcoin, I do perfume.... handbags, sunglasses, shoes... I do so many different elements of fashion that I've diversified my portfolio so much that if the one thing falls the other catches you...

Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

Scroll to the top to hear more from Gert-Johan Coetzee


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Among my friends I'm known as 'cheap', I turn a penny twice - Gert-Johan Coetzee




