Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is





Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Zetu Damane examine the hype around so-called energy drink 'Prime Hydration'.

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Parents of pre-teens in South Africa faced a new challenge in the past few days - fending off their kids' demands to buy the much-hyped PRIME Hydration.

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R39.99 deal for the so-called energy drink when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

RELATED: How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world

The product sold out as locals queued up in the hopes of getting their hands on "limited supplies", after the offer first went live on the Sixty60 app.

The product itself and influencer tactics aside, Checkers capitalising on the PRIME phenomenon was pretty smart marketing, says Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'

The strategy was cited on Twitter as the best example of price anchoring notes Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Price anchoring is when you have a price in your head that you believe something costs, and you get that anchor from anywhere. In South Africa we got an anchor that this thing is selling for R400 so when Checkers is able to say 'no, come for R40' we're like 'wow, what a deal!'. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

We don't even know if it's worth that R40, but because it's anchored so high in our minds we feel like were getting the best value. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

I was pleased to hear we weren't the only country who got caught like this. The UK had a similar thing, it was retailing there for somewhere like the equivalent of R600. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Scroll up to listen to the conversation on Heroes and Zeros

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is