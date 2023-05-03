Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
Bruce Whitfield gets an Africa update from Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.
- 19 countries have approached the BRICS grouping about joining the 5-member bloc
- They include five countries from Africa
- The BRICS annual Heads of State Summit will be hosted in South Africa in August
19 countries have approached the Brics group of nations about joining the 5-member bloc
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will hold its annual Heads of State Summit in Gauteng in August.
Professor Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large for Asia and Brics, told Bloomberg News 13 countries have formally asked to join and another six have enquired informally.
"We are getting applications to join every day.”
A meeting will take place in Cape Town in June to discuss the possible enlargement of Brics, Sooklal said.
RELATED: Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founding advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.
The countries interested in joining Brics feature five from Africa including Algeria and Egypt, Hwindingwi says.
Also included are Argentina, the UAE and Indonesia.
It's a bit of fear of missing out it seems... The latest to have happened is there are about 19 countries that have nudged China, the bigger member of the club, to say we want to be a member of Brics... It will be interesting to see if the acronym becomes a 20- or 25-letter word.Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory
Hwindingwi cites a new IMF report on the impact if the current trend in geopolitics continues.
If there is one trading bloc focused on China and another focused on the US and Europe, there could be negative repercussions for Africa.
The report highlighted something like a $10 billion loss for the continent Africa over the next ten years, he says.
I think it's an urgent wake up call to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in terms of saying we really need to be self-sufficient to a certain extent.Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory
Obviously we want to be part of the global ecosystem but we need to strengthen the Africa trading bloc by itself so whatever the impact - whether it's from a China or an EU or American perspective - is limited.Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory
Here is a justified reason for the AfCFTA model to quicken in operationalising itself and being effective in terms of all its targets.Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor - Tribe Africa Advisory
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
Source : @BRICS_10/Twitter
More from Business
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Gauteng govt worried over rapid growth of illegal liquor businesses in townships
Economic development MEC Tasneem Motara raised this concern to the liquor board and alcohol traders in Roodepoort, saying that illegal outlets had become hotspots for crime and violence.Read More
Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
National Treasury has gazetted the design specifications for the new coins, which come into circulation later this year.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
More from Africa
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues
Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound where she took refuge with seven other South Africans for more than a week now.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.Read More
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record
Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.Read More
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi
Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.Read More
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban
Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation
"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland
According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'
After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.Read More
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion
Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%.Read More
More from Local
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Cyclones are no longer only named after women – expert
Professor Jennifer Fitchett shares everything you need to know about cyclones.Read More
Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka
With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.Read More
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits
The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles
Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote.Read More