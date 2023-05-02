Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ed Stoddard, journalist at Business Maverick.
- Conservationist John Hume established a population of 2 000 white rhino with his Platinum Rhino breeding project
- A six-day online auction to sell the animals brought in not a single bid
- The Hume family says there are negotiations underway with what seem to be offers outside the auction process
John Hume is known as the conservationist who established a population of 2 000 white rhino on properties in North West.
An auction to sell the animals was described as a unique opportunity to own "the most significant population" of Southern White Rhino in the world.
However, the six-day online auction for his Platinum Rhino Conservation Project ended on Monday without a single bid received.
RELATED: Wildly successful rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
"Hume, now in his early 80s, no longer wants to have responsibility for 2 000 rhinos" writes Ed Stoddard in an article for Daily Maverick.
The minimum bid required was $10 million, Stoddard tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
John claims he spent about $150 million over the years on the project, so he's certainly not expecting to get a good return on his investment, but I guess many conservationists would argue there's been a conservation dividend...Ed Stoddard, Journalist
...and that he's grown a population of white rhinos that is genetically diverse at a time when the population has been falling in face of the the poaching onslaught.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Stoddard notes that the 2 000 rhino represent about 12.5% of the white rhino population, and around 8% of the total rhino population globally if you include all five species.
He agrees that taking up this challenge as a buyer would be a conservation decision and not a business one.
The global ban on trading in rhino horn is unlikely to be lifted anytime soon... so yes it would be an investment purely in conservation. It raises some questions - people want to have a conserved big wildlife mega-fauna, but to do that requires megabucks.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
In response to an interview request the Hume family said they are "in the midst of extensive and very demanding negotiations", implying there are offers outside of the auction process.
A conclusive announcement is expected on Friday.
We are excited for the future of Platinum Rhino and look forward to welcoming the new custodian.Platinum Rhino Conservation Project
Watch Platinum Rhino's promotional video below:
Scroll back up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/white-rhino-calf-mother-running-4997858/
More from Business
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
More from Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More