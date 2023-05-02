Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre
JOHANNESBURG - As of Wednesday, motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for fuel.
The petrol price will increase by 37 cents per litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 48 cents and 74 cents per litre.
That means that for the first time this year, petrol will cost more than R23 a litre.
According to the mineral resources department, the adjustment is based on current local and international factors, including the rising cost of crude oil.
This article first appeared on EWN : Petrol price hike to see motorists pay more than R23 per litre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
More from Business
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
More from Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals
Serving 5 million meals to those in need is no easy task, but it was a goal that the Chefs with Compassion achieved, and beyond.Read More