Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
JOHANNESBURG - The new lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial wants to do away with a piece of evidence that speaks to singer, Kelly Khumalo, shooting the football star by mistake.
The trial resumed on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
Five men stand accused of Meyiwa’s fatal shooting in October 2014 at Khumalo’s home, who was his girlfriend at the time.
While the accused have all denied involvement in Meyiwa’s murder, the State believes he was killed in a robbery gone wrong.
Both Advocate Malesela Teffo and TT Thobane, who were the former lawyers for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, told the court that they would bring a witness who would testify that the Bafana Bafana captain was mistakenly shot by his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in a scuffle with Longwe Twala.
But on Tuesday, the new lawyer for Mthobisi Ncube, Advocate Charles Mnisi, told the court that they want this piece of evidence to be expunged.
"Mr Ncube has instructed me that that was not part of his instruction to the then defence."
State lawyer George Baloyi has objected to this.
Mnisi will now have to bring a formal application for the evidence to be expunged.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More