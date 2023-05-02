THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years





John Perlman interviews Graeme Codrington, CEO of TomorrowToday Global.

The World Economic Forum released its 2023 Future of Jobs Report

According to the report, secretaries, telemarketers, accountants and auditors are at risk of falling away within the next five years

On Monday, the World Economic Forum released its 2023 Future of Jobs Report, which laid out the jobs that are most at risk of drowning out within the next five years.

These include secretaries, telemarketers, accountants, lawyers and auditors.

Codrington says that within the next five years, 44% of professionals will need a level of re-skilling to keep up with the change of skills needed to qualify for certain professions.

This can largely be related to generative AI technology.

While Codrington doesn't necessarily think that AI will take over jobs, he does believe that those that use AI technologies will have somewhat of an advantage in the work field.

I don't think that AI is going to take your job. Graeme Codrington, CEO – TomorrowToday Global

He adds that education systems are failing at equipping youth with the skills needed to secure a job in the ever-changing world.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.