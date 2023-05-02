THESE jobs are most at risk of falling away in the next 5 years
John Perlman interviews Graeme Codrington, CEO of TomorrowToday Global.
- The World Economic Forum released its 2023 Future of Jobs Report
- According to the report, secretaries, telemarketers, accountants and auditors are at risk of falling away within the next five years
On Monday, the World Economic Forum released its 2023 Future of Jobs Report, which laid out the jobs that are most at risk of drowning out within the next five years.
These include secretaries, telemarketers, accountants, lawyers and auditors.
RELATED: Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Codrington says that within the next five years, 44% of professionals will need a level of re-skilling to keep up with the change of skills needed to qualify for certain professions.
This can largely be related to generative AI technology.
RELATED: AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
While Codrington doesn't necessarily think that AI will take over jobs, he does believe that those that use AI technologies will have somewhat of an advantage in the work field.
I don't think that AI is going to take your job.Graeme Codrington, CEO – TomorrowToday Global
He adds that education systems are failing at equipping youth with the skills needed to secure a job in the ever-changing world.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12658330_cutting-jobs.html?vti=nrv6dn7cs1h0euva8m-1-7
More from Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More