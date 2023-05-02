South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage





John Maytham interviews Human Rights Activist, Mark Heywood.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa is facing a food shortage

The shortage is affecting all departments, including the Covid-19 ward

According to reports, the shortage is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg has been hit by an essential food shortage.

This is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers who are demanding better pay, job security and improved working conditions.

A ward at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

According to reports, patients have been going for days without food.

Heywood says that food supply is a 'non-negotiable' for a functional hospital.

He adds that patients typically have a specific diet to ensure that they get the right amount of nutrients, and when hospitals face a food shortage, it compromises their health.

Heywood has been told by doctors at the hospital that this is just a small part of a bigger issue, which is inadequate management and a lack of essential goods that are being delivered to the hospital.

He adds that healthcare workers are already under an immense amount of pressure, and this just adds to their anxiety.

It is a crisis of food shortages at the largest hospital in the country. Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist

There's a lot of doctors at the hospital and nurses who are literally pulling their hair out, who are at their wit's end, who are fed up. Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist

