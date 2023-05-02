South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
John Maytham interviews Human Rights Activist, Mark Heywood.
- Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa is facing a food shortage
- The shortage is affecting all departments, including the Covid-19 ward
- According to reports, the shortage is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg has been hit by an essential food shortage.
This is the result of an ongoing strike by truck drivers who are demanding better pay, job security and improved working conditions.
According to reports, patients have been going for days without food.
Heywood says that food supply is a 'non-negotiable' for a functional hospital.
He adds that patients typically have a specific diet to ensure that they get the right amount of nutrients, and when hospitals face a food shortage, it compromises their health.
RELATED: Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April
Heywood has been told by doctors at the hospital that this is just a small part of a bigger issue, which is inadequate management and a lack of essential goods that are being delivered to the hospital.
He adds that healthcare workers are already under an immense amount of pressure, and this just adds to their anxiety.
It is a crisis of food shortages at the largest hospital in the country.Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist
There's a lot of doctors at the hospital and nurses who are literally pulling their hair out, who are at their wit's end, who are fed up.Mark Heywood, Human Rights Activist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More