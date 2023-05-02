Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane
South Africa number one in wheelchair tennis, Kgothatso Montjane says that there is still so much that she wants to achieve in the sport.
Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. Her doubles career speaks volumes as well having reached the final in 3 of the 4 Grand Slams since 2019.
The 36-year-old is fresh off a win at the Japan Open last week where her and her partner, Yui Kamiji beat Jiske Griffioen and Momoko Ohtani 6-4 and 7-6 and speaks to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW reflecting on the last few years of her career.
Definitely a big win for me. Last year was tough for me with an elbow injury and to come back and be winning again is great motivation for me. I am just grateful that I pushed myself and that my team was there to support me.Kgothatso Montjane, South African Wheelchair Tennis Player
This partnership with Yumi is very new and even though we made two Grand Slam finals last year we want to be better and dominate in the futureKgothatso Montjane, South African Wheelchair Tennis Player
Despite having 29 singles titles and 4 Paralympic tournaments under her belt, Montjane says there have been stages where she thought about quitting.
There was a stage where I wanted to quit but then what message would that send to the next generation. I guess I was the chosen one to blaze this path for wheelchair tennis and I am proud of that despite the struggles.Kgothatso Montjane, South African Wheelchair Tennis Player
It shows that if you put your mind to it you can achieve anything. I was forced to play tennis when I was in matric but after graduating I was convinced to try it. I want to win a Grand Slam to validate everything so that is my motivation.Kgothatso Montjane, South African Wheelchair Tennis Player
Watch below for the full interview with Kgothatso Montjane:
