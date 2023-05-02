Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
Upstart boxing promotion Boxing 5 is continuing to revive the interest in boxing in South Africa and will be staging a fight night worthy of interest from all boxing fans.
Night of Champions takes place on 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters as well as the best up and coming talent the country has to offer.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, renowned trainer, Colin Nathan and Boxing 5 promoter, Larry Wainstein says they have approached this event with a “go big or go home” attitude.
We want to make boxing accessible to every fan in South Africa and across the continent as well and events like this, with the line up that we have will do just that.Larry Wainstein, Boxing 5 Promoter
The event will be streamed online and on Supersport because you have to bring the big names in, but we want to get to a point where all people have to pay for to be able watch boxing is data. We are changing the game and moving forward with the times.Larry Wainstein, Boxing 5 Promoter
Nathan adds that the goal is to be the best promoters on the continent in the next few years.
I really feel Boxing 5 will be the changing of the guard and in the next year or two will be the leaders in African boxing promotions.Colin Nathan, Boxing manager and trainer
We looking at bring some of the biggest names in boxing to South Africa. I have an eye for talent and my whole objective is to make world champions. We are young minds in the sport and I am very confident about Boxing 5.Colin Nathan, Boxing manager and trainer
Watch below for the full interview with Larry Wainstein and Colin Nathan:
This article first appeared on 947 : Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
