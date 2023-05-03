Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor





JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont has blamed the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for collapsing Johannesburg’s council meeting, which was meant to elect a new mayor.

On Tuesday night, council [speaker Colleen Makhubele adjourned the sitting](http://speaker Colleen Makhubele adjourned the sitting), stating that political parties were not ready to elect a candidate into the top position.

Makhubele said she would call for an extraordinary sitting on Friday - meaning the city would remain without a mayor for the rest of the week.

Beaumont expressed disappointment in the ANC and EFF for collapsing Tuesday’s council meeting and leaving Joburg residents without a mayor.

“They come here today and spend eight or nine hours calling caucus breaks. These council meetings cost over half a million rand to hold one council sitting.”

He said Joburg residents had been subjected to a lack of leadership due to the ANC and EFF’s power struggles.

“It is unacceptable that the horse trading and party wrangling that is going on within the ANC and EFF is continuing in this fashion.”

While the ANC has announced plans to support Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the new mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA fielded Mpho Phalatse and Funzi Ngobeni respectively.

READ MORE:

Beaumont also said the DA was contributing to the political instability in Joburg.

He also accused the party of not honouring their coalition agreement on numerous occasions.

The party fielded Phalatse, despite the multi-party coalition agreeing on Ngobeni.

Beaumont said he hoped negotiations with the DA would restore their coalition,

He added that this would ensure they have sufficient numbers in council to dethrone the ANC-EFF alliance.

“The Democratic Alliance has now collapsed two separate coalition agreements, at the end of January and now at the end of April. We have always been willing to support the DA in spite of the manner in which they have dealt with coalition partners. But the reality is that they have made a situation by their own actions.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor