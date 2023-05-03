Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days
CAPE TOWN - Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the department’s contract with G4S to operate the Mangaung prison would be cancelled in 90 days.
Lamola said the public-private partnership would end following the daring prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.
The minister was briefing Members of Parliament (MPs) about his department’s annual performance plan and budget on Tuesday.

- G4S given notice of termination of contract to run Mangaung Prison - Lamola
- Two more G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape
The contract between G4S and Correctional Services was set to expire on 30June 2026. But recent developments led to the premature cancellation of the multi-billion rand contract.
Lamola said the decision was taken on Tuesday following legal consultation by the department.
“The notice to terminate follows how DCS [Department of Correctional Services] sought a legal opinion and it has been deemed that BCC [Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts] is not suitable to continue with the contract. In line with the concession contract agreement, a termination notice of a period of 90 days has been served to the BCC and thereafter the contract will seize to operate”.
Lamola told MPs that 22 other separate prison escapes occurred during the last financial year. He added that a number of officials had been suspended in connection with those incidents.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services to cut ties with G4S in 90 days
