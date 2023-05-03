Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
Mandy Wiener interviews DA Joburg Mayoral Candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse and Action SA Joburg Mayoral Candidate Funzi Ngobeni.
Phalatse says the ANC and its coalition partners could not agree on a candidate
There are also disagreements between ActionSA and DA
Tuesday’s council sitting to elect a new mayor, after Thapelo Amad’s resignation last week, collapsed.
Joburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele adjourned the meeting saying that the political parties were not ready to elect a new mayor.
Phalatse says that at the council meeting, they saw that the ANC and its coalition partners were not ready and could not agree on a candidate.
They had four possible candidates as of yesterday morning and throughout the day they had meeting after meeting at the expense of all other councillors as well as our residents.Dr Mpho Phalatse, DA Joburg Mayoral Candidate
Phalatse says that there will be a knock-on effect of this delay to appoint a mayor, as there are decisions that need to go through a mayoral committee.
She adds that the City is at a crucial time in the planning and budgeting cycle, and cannot afford to lose much more time.
The DA and ActionSA have also not managed to come to a consensus about a candidate, and Phalatse says the inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance as a coalition partner is a point of contention between the parties.
Ngobeni says that if the DA and ActionSA do not work together then the city will essentially be handed to the ANC and EFF.
We need to work together to avoid the doomsday that we all refer to.Funzi Ngobeni, Action SA Joburg Mayoral Candidate
Listen to the interview for more.
