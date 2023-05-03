Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse said the bone of contention between her party and ActionSA remains the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.
READ MORE:
- Beaumont blames ANC, EFF for collapsing council meeting to elect Joburg mayor
- DA: Political instability in CoJ because parties fixated on leadership positions
- Power struggles in Gauteng municipalities concerning, says Cogta MEC Khumalo
The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been in alliance in the city, but there has been no agreement on their next candidate while the DA and ActionSA have differences over the PA.
Phalatse said the PA dropped them before and would do it again.
"It was in January this year that we were ousted because the PA decided to leave our coalition and go over to the ANC-EFF side where they were offered better offers... Now they're saying they want to come back and the DA is saying what guarantee do we have that three months down the line, you're not going to get a better offer and leave again?"
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni said talks must continue to find common ground.
"We need to work together to avoid the doomsday that we all refer to. We need maturity, a little bit of humility from party leaders."
The ANC announced plans to support Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the new mayor, while the EFF is yet to comment on the way forward for them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
Source : 702
More from Politics
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'
The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’
Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More