Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language
Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Theodorus Du Plessis of the Department of South African Sign Language and Deaf Studies at the University of the Free State about Sign Language's acceptance as South Africa's 12th official language.
Listen below.
Prof Du Plessis says:
• South Africa is only the 14th country in the world to include Sign Language as an 'official language'
•**Du Plessis distinguishes between an official language and language rights**
• This is an important symbolic gesture, recognising people with hearing loss
The addition of Sign Language as an official language is 'important' and 'symbolic', according to Du Plessis.
He questions the practicality of language rights when doing things such as filling out forms, which currently only prioritises 'one language'.
Other than the symbolic meaning, there's really not much in it. The fact is that our language rights as South Africans are protected in the Constitution but not in relation to any official language. The only rights we have in terms of official language are the rights linked to schooling. And this right was already given to persons with hearing loss in 1996 so sign language was already an official language in schools. But other than that, we don't have actual language rights linked to our languages being official since only one language is used by the State.Professor Theodorus Du Plessis, University of the Free State
The addition of Sign Language as an official South African language is 'a huge practical challenge', says Du Plessis.
The use of the Official Language Act says that state entities should use at least three official languages, so that's an attempt to do something with it [language rights]... but now just think realistically, how will that work? Which three languages? Are we going to take turns? And now you bring in a language that's not written... it's a visual language, so you now need extensive systems of videos to place this language among the others... so it's a huge practical challenge.Professor Theodorus Du Plessis, University of the Free State
Whatever your views - this is a historical milestone nonetheless.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ghanaian_sign_language_interpreter_working_at_University_of_Education_Winneba.jpg
More from Local
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profile on Weekend BreakfastRead More
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.Read More
While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept
The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.Read More
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance
South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.Read More
Alternatives for facilities that can't be exempted from power cuts, orders judge
The government has been ordered to effectively exempt public schools, hospitals, and police stations from load shedding, and where it can't, it's been ordered to provide alternate energy supplies like generators.Read More
Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!
Talented singer and songwriter J’Something, known for his culinary epicure has created more than just a restaurant.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More