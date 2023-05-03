Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits





CAPE TOWN - Former Minerals and Energy Minister Mosebenzi Zwane failed to appear before the National Assembly to publicly apologise for not declaring Gupta benefits.

Zwane was supposed to appear before the house on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.

He was also meant to apologise for appointing special advisors who were Gupta associates during his time as minister.

READ: Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula read out Zwane’s ethics breaches which included a fine of five days' salary for failing to disclose benefits he received from the Guptas.

“That the member enter an apology in the house for the press statement that he issued that had to be contradicted by Cabinet.”

Mapisa-Nqakula noted Zwane’s absence, but ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said he was informed.

“I just want to confirm that Zwane is aware of today’s plenary, he was duly informed by me to be present in the house today [Tuesday].”

The National Assembly adopted the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests report on Zwane’s contravention of the ethics code, but it was not clear when the former minister would appear.

