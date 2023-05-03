Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profi... 6 May 2023 2:21 PM
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold card... 6 May 2023 2:06 PM
While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern,... 6 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label "Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artis... 6 May 2023 3:41 PM
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient Every parent wants a happy child. 6 May 2023 2:03 PM
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money. 6 May 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it? Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend. 5 May 2023 8:55 AM
View all Sport
Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder Cassper Nyovest is part of the international lineup joining Sprite's global music program with One Republic's Ryan Tedder. 5 May 2023 2:14 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

3 May 2023 9:34 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Mosebenzi Zwane
Guptas

The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN - Former Minerals and Energy Minister Mosebenzi Zwane failed to appear before the National Assembly to publicly apologise for not declaring Gupta benefits.

Zwane was supposed to appear before the house on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.

He was also meant to apologise for appointing special advisors who were Gupta associates during his time as minister.

READ: Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula read out Zwane’s ethics breaches which included a fine of five days' salary for failing to disclose benefits he received from the Guptas.

“That the member enter an apology in the house for the press statement that he issued that had to be contradicted by Cabinet.”

Mapisa-Nqakula noted Zwane’s absence, but ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said he was informed.

“I just want to confirm that Zwane is aware of today’s plenary, he was duly informed by me to be present in the house today [Tuesday].”

The National Assembly adopted the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests report on Zwane’s contravention of the ethics code, but it was not clear when the former minister would appear.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits




More from Politics

A coal-fired plant in Prachinburi Province, east of Bangkok is missing a steel tube containing radioactive Caesium-137. Picture: Pexels

'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'

5 May 2023 5:09 PM

Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst

5 May 2023 12:01 PM

Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Ndaedzo Nethonzhe/Eyewitness News

DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'

5 May 2023 10:58 AM

The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker

5 May 2023 9:12 AM

The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.

Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Christa Eybers

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

5 May 2023 9:04 AM

Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.

BLSA CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.

BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption

4 May 2023 8:57 PM

Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.

A collage of the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy with pictures of the loved ones that they lost. Picture: @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination

4 May 2023 3:13 PM

All the news you need to know.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC

4 May 2023 8:31 AM

The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia on 18 February 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 6:38 AM

For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

