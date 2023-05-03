Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
World
Africa
Opinion
'A slap in the face of the players' - FIFA President on Women's World Cup offers

3 May 2023 10:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Adam Gilchrist chats about the FIFA President taking a stand against the price of broadcast offers for the Women's World Cup.

Lester Kiewit chats to Adam Gilchrist on today's edition of The World View.

Listen to Gilchrist's views on global trending topics below.

Gilchrist reports that:

• The FIFA President is taking a stand for the Women's Football World Cup broadcast offers - the tournament is set for the end of July in Australia and New Zealand

• Broadcast offers are between one and 10 Million dollars for the women's tournament, whereas the men's World Cup receives about 100 to 200 Million dollar offers

Gilchrist says that FIFA President, Gianni Infantino says he's 'disappointed' with broadcast offers from five European countries, namely, The United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

A slap in the face of the players and all women worldwide. It's FIFA's moral and legal obligation not to undersell the event.

Gianni Infantino, President - FIFA

The FIFA boss also took to Instagram on 2 May to explain...

So, what's Gilchrist's view?

The women's game set in all kinds of attendance and interest records and it's on the up - absolutely - but it's the FIFA boss trying to force the pace of progress. His point is that the broadcast offers for the Women's World Cup are between one and 10 million dollars mostly, whereas for the men's World Cup, it's around 100 to 200 million dollars - there's an issue isn't there?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

All in all, Gilchrist isn't sure that wanting to make more money is a moral argument.

Scroll up to listen to the full chat.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A slap in the face of the players' - FIFA President on Women's World Cup offers




