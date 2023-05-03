



Clarence Ford interviews Dr Thomas Funke, CEO at SA Canegrowers.

El Niño is predicted to make its appearance later this year, with warnings of soaring temperatures and reduced rainfall

Farmers and South Africa’s agriculture sector have been warned to prepare for unprecedented drought in 2024

According to research, there's a 60% chance of the phenomenon occurring between May and July

Farmers and South Africa’s agriculture sector have been warned to prepare for unprecedented drought in 2024, as El Niño is expected to make its appearance later this year.

FILE: As dam levels continue to rise, EWN visited Western Cape farms to find out how drought affected production. Picture: EWN.

RELATED: Load shedding threatening food security in SA

Thanks to technology that's been able to track the phenomenon, there's a 60% chance of it occurring between May and July, says Funke.

He suggests that farmers change their production practices to be as sustainable as possible, to ensure that enough moisture is conserved before the El Niño hits.

We're preparing our farmers for the worst. Dr Thomas Funke, CEO – SA Canegrowers

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning