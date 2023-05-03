Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Clarence Ford chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing about the hype around PRIME.

Listen to Roger's view below.

Rogers says:

• The hype around PRIME is linked to generating collective excitement. 'Being accepted by groups of friends' and 'perceived value'

• Parents are complicit in the PRIME hype. It's important to ask kids why they want it, teaching them that their desire for PRIME is not linked to their personal value, self-worth or level of 'coolness'

We're talking about an inflamed desire to have something for no particular reason. There are four main movements to hype. One of them is generating excitement about something before it even happens. For PRIME, it's about being part of a group, belonging. It's perceived value and at the end of the day. You've got this dopamine response from having gotten the item. Those kids are amped, they're excited... that's what's happening here.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Rogers says that influencers Logan Paul and KSI have succeeded in attaching a version of coolness to this drink that makes everyone else seem like they're cool too if they have it.

People want to be part of a club. People want to be cool. That's what KSI and Logan Paul have done - they've succeeded in attaching a perceived value of coolness to something that's sugar water and it's quite brilliant if you're them. For kids, there's an acceptance of this. It's saying, you're like me and I'm like you and we can be accepted together.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Rogers argues that parents are complicit in the hype and recommends using this as a teachable moment about self-worth and value.

This is probably not the first and last time this will happen and I suppose parents get caught up in the hype as well. I would hope that some of the parents are talking to their kids about what is happening, [saying] 'You know, cool, I'm going to buy this drink for you but do you understand why you want it?' Ask them why they want it and if it's because other people have it, let them know that with or without this drink, they still have value.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Scroll up to listen to the full chat.


This article first appeared on KFM : Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype




