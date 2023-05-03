‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka





Bruce Whitfield speaks with Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group.

Wierzycka says we are already a failed state

She says we need to stand up against what is happening

There is no shortage of problems in South Africa.

From loadshedding, to greylisting, to a major metro without a mayor.

Wierzycka says that with all our issues, she believes we have crossed the line into being a failed state.

I have always been the greatest optimist and I continue to be the greatest advocate for South Africa. But when I look at the mess that has been created, I cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. Magda Wierzycka, Chair - Sygnia Group

She says that while it is easy to feel demoralised, it is important that South Africans stand up against what is happening and fight for the country.

She adds that one of the most important things all citizens can do is to show up at the polls during the next elections.

What we need, probably more than anything else, is for people to vote in the 2024 elections. Magda Wierzycka, Chair - Sygnia Group

Wierzycka and her family escaped from communist Poland and found refuge in South Africa, so she has personal experience with a failed or failing state.

However, she says she has also seen the way a country, like Poland, can turn around if people stand up and force change.

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

People took to the streets, and that is what forced the communist party to the table. Magda Wierzycka, Chair - Sygnia Group

