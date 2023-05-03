[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news.
- Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies illegally deporting or brainwashing thousands of Ukrainian children
- Lvova-Belova is accused of abducting at least 19 544 children
- Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions
In an exclusive VICE interview, Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies claims of illegally deporting or brainwashing almost 20 000 Ukrainian children.
Lvova-Belova argues that Russia saved these children and provided them with a safe haven amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the destruction of its cities.
It's not how it works. You don't bomb a country to smithereens and then say that 'we are saving the children'.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
RELATED: Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis
Many parents of kids that were sent to Russian camps told VICE that they didn't give their permission. Others say they were "deceived" and "coerced".
Kids that were rescued from Russia tell harrowing tales of psychological abuse, being forced to sing Russian songs, and that they were punished if they displayed any pro-Ukrainian sentiments.
You don't do that. You don't take 20 000 children or more away from their parents and try to re-educate them so that they see themselves as Russian.Barbara Friedman
Watch the video below:
She [Maria Lvova-Belova] defended what Russia has done.Barbara Friedman
She [Maria Lvova-Belova] sticks to her script.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Президент России
More from World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation
"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland
According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'
After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.Read More
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion
Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%.Read More