[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities

3 May 2023 1:35 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news.

  • Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies illegally deporting or brainwashing thousands of Ukrainian children
  • Lvova-Belova is accused of abducting at least 19 544 children
  • Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions

In an exclusive VICE interview, Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies claims of illegally deporting or brainwashing almost 20 000 Ukrainian children.

Lvova-Belova argues that Russia saved these children and provided them with a safe haven amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the destruction of its cities.

It's not how it works. You don't bomb a country to smithereens and then say that 'we are saving the children'.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

RELATED: Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis

Many parents of kids that were sent to Russian camps told VICE that they didn't give their permission. Others say they were "deceived" and "coerced".

Kids that were rescued from Russia tell harrowing tales of psychological abuse, being forced to sing Russian songs, and that they were punished if they displayed any pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

You don't do that. You don't take 20 000 children or more away from their parents and try to re-educate them so that they see themselves as Russian.

Barbara Friedman

Watch the video below:

She [Maria Lvova-Belova] defended what Russia has done.

Barbara Friedman

She [Maria Lvova-Belova] sticks to her script.

Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities




3 May 2023 1:35 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

