[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities

Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies illegally deporting or brainwashing thousands of Ukrainian children

Lvova-Belova is accused of abducting at least 19 544 children

Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions

In an exclusive VICE interview, Russia’s children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova denies claims of illegally deporting or brainwashing almost 20 000 Ukrainian children.

Lvova-Belova argues that Russia saved these children and provided them with a safe haven amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the destruction of its cities.

It's not how it works. You don't bomb a country to smithereens and then say that 'we are saving the children'. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Many parents of kids that were sent to Russian camps told VICE that they didn't give their permission. Others say they were "deceived" and "coerced".

Kids that were rescued from Russia tell harrowing tales of psychological abuse, being forced to sing Russian songs, and that they were punished if they displayed any pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

You don't do that. You don't take 20 000 children or more away from their parents and try to re-educate them so that they see themselves as Russian. Barbara Friedman

She [Maria Lvova-Belova] defended what Russia has done. Barbara Friedman

She [Maria Lvova-Belova] sticks to her script. Barbara Friedman

