[WATCH LIVE] Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial heard in Pretoria High Court
Watch it live:
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Participate in Reach For A Dream's Slipper Day (5 May), get a FREE Wimpy coffee
Reach For A Dream Foundation's CEO, Julia Sotirianakos, chats about how you can participate in 'Slipper Day' for a free coffee.Read More
[WATCH] Thief cleverly dupes Centurion car wash employee into handing over keys
In the video, the man approaches an employee and claims the car owner had asked him to fetch it.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka
With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.Read More
Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning
Farmers are being encouraged to change their production practices to be as sustainable as possible before El Niño hits.Read More
Sign Language becomes South Africa's 12th official language
Prof Theodorus du Plessis from the University of the Free State chats about this milestone and its 'huge practical challenge.'Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Evidence of Khumalo being Meyiwa’s alleged killer must be examined - State
An assertion by one of the accused's previous lawyers - disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo and TT Thobane was that someone would testify that Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger during a scuffle with Longwe Twala, resulting in Senzo Meyiwa’s death.Read More
De Lille to apply her mind on MPs’ disapproval of interim SA Tourism board
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that she would not be browbeaten into getting rid of the board at the behest of Parliament's tourism portfolio committee.Read More