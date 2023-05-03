[WATCH] Thief cleverly dupes Centurion car wash employee into handing over keys
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you ever leave your vehicle in a car wash?
Well, maybe you shouldn't.
A video of a woman appealing for assistance after a man stole her mother's vehicle at On The Go car wash and valet in Centurion is going viral.
Please help guys. My mothers car was stolen. My father dropped the car at ON THE GO Car wash and Valet in Centurion. A white man came talking on the phone and gave the guy the phone and claimed it was the owner of the car (my dad) on the phone and he sent him to fetch the car pic.twitter.com/jfG5OssUFF' Lefika M (@MsWickkk) May 1, 2023
It is believed that the employee handed over the car keys to the perpetrator.
Many people reacted to the video and warned motorists not to leave their car keys with car wash employees.
It is a Lexus ES250 2022 Model' Lefika M (@MsWickkk) May 1, 2023
Number plate
KJ 38 VK GP
This is the man who stole our car pic.twitter.com/1dEPi6xF9b
