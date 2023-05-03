The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
A mixed bag of stories today on The Midday Report with a focus on court proceedings.
There's some progress happening as far as the Thabo Bester saga is concerned as Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and some of the other co-accused charged with Bester's escape are making appearances in court today.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues with the second person who was in the house during the murder giving their testimony.
And lastly, the Life Esidimeni Inquest continues, as former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu continues testifying.
Tshidi Madia sits in for Mandy Wiener today.
It's very clear that [Kelly Khumalo] played a pivotal role in all of this, especially because of the relationship that she enjoyed with Meyiwa.Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter on Senzo Meyiwa trial
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Johannesburg remains without a mayor, this as council descends into chaos
- Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi holds a stakeholder engagement with the Gauteng liquor industry
- Tshidi Madia speaks to the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha back in court
