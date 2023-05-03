[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that have gone viral on social media.
Do you like singing with your family?
A mother and daughter singing the ABC song has gone viral on TikTok.
Watch below as the mother joins in on the remixed version.
@prossyalexer ♬ original sound - prossy Alexer
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?
Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them?Read More
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.Read More
Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month
A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included.Read More
Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand
The king of reliability maintained their dominant position, despite challenges from Chinese carmakers.Read More
It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA
The paranormal world is very much ‘alive’ in South Africa.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'
DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.Read More