Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
South Africa’s coins are due for a makeover and will be released into circulation later in the year.
This comes after National Treasury gazetted the design specifications for the new coins which were first announced in a virtual meet meeting in August 2022, where the cabinet gave the green light regarding the dimensions, design and composition of the coins.
Key changes include the materials to be used, the animals and the icons depicted on the coins, as well as some technical changes.
The iconic wildebeest that is currently depicted on the R5 coin will be replaced by the southern right whale.
The R2 coin will see the springbok replace the kudu and the borders around will take on a more diamond-oriented shape.
The springbok will be replaced by South Africa’s official flower, the protea on the R1 coin and will sport a new pentagonal border.
The lower denominations of the coins will also be revamped and will sport new insignia in the form of various plants and animals.
Take a look at the new coins:
This article first appeared on 947 : Whales, proteas and springboks - South Africa's coins get a makeover
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44234046_small-pile-of-scattered-five-reand-coins.html?vti=nezyjh6v4nbsay89ib-1-19
More from Business
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
The new coin and note series have been four years in the making.Read More
[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Gauteng govt worried over rapid growth of illegal liquor businesses in townships
Economic development MEC Tasneem Motara raised this concern to the liquor board and alcohol traders in Roodepoort, saying that illegal outlets had become hotspots for crime and violence.Read More
Energy expert Ted Blom dies at 64
On Facebook, energy expert Ted Blom was announced to have passed away last week Friday.Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More