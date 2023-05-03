After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told
JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how Senzo Meyiwa remained responsive until he reached the hospital where he died.
Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, was back on the witness stand on Wednesday.
He was one of a few people who were present when alleged intruders entered the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.
Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.
Thwala said that after Meyiwa was shot, he lay on the sitting room floor of Khumalo’s mother’s house, gasping for air, with a bullet in his chest.
#SenzoMeyiwatrial Thwala says he is not sure if Senzo was falling he passed him. He says he ran out towards the main gate. Thwala says after he ran out the door, he may have heard a second gun shot. He says he is not sure if there was a second gun shot. @motso_modise' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023
#SenzoMeyiwatrial Thwala shows the court direction that he ran. He says he jumped over a gate. Thwala says the first intruder ran past the house next door. He says a man from next door came out and asked him who he was. He says he explained to them. @motso_modise' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023
#SenzoMeyiwatrial Thwala says he then heard banging on the door, when he asked who it was, Tumelo answered asking that Mthoko open the door for him. He says Tumelo was locked in the bedroom. Thwala gave him a spoon to open to door. @motso_modise' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023
Visibly tearing up and with his jaw tightening, he said that once they decided to take him to hospital, he laid Meyiwa on top of him, Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala and Zandi, Khumalo’s sister, in the back seat of his BMW X6.
"We were all just saying something to Senzo and what I said to him was for him to think of his children."
Thwala said that Meyiwa was taken into the Botshelong Hospital on a stretcher and moments later a nurse emerged asking to see an elderly person and that’s when she told Khumalo’s mother, Gladness, that Meyiwa had died.
While Madlala said that there was no blood oozing from Meyiwa’s wound during his testimony, Thwala said that there visibly was blood and the towel that he used to cover the wound was stained with blood.
This article first appeared on EWN : After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
