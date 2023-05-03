Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health
Ever thought about indulging in something sweet for breakfast?
As it turns out, having ice cream for breakfast is not such a bad thing.
According to a study out of a Tokyo University, translated by the Telegraph, those who eat ice cream for breakfast are comparatively smarter than those who do not.
It might just be the sweetest news you’ve read today.
How does it work?
Eating ice cream immediately after waking up in the morning shocks the brain, increasing its activeness and capabilities.
As part of the study, half of the group was given ice cream right after waking up in the morning.
Research revealed that those who indulged in the chilled sweet treat performed better throughout the day and were more mentally alert than those who were not given ice cream.
It is important to note that while the coldness and sugar level of the ice cream can perk you up, it is not healthy in the long run.
So, be sure to indulge in moderation.
This article first appeared on 947
