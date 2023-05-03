



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

Vape products will be included in the tax net says SARS

Some are concerned that it will drive people to the illegal trade

From 1 June, vape users will be hit with a sort of sin tax on their products.

SARS says that nicotine and nicotine-substitute solutions in vape products will be included in the tax net with a flat excise duty rate of R2.90/ml from next month.

Friedman says some in the industry have expressed concern that this tax will damage the e-cigarette industry, and drive people to the illegal trade.

It is a catch 22 in this situation, you have to regulate the e-cigarette industry. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

A man vaping. Picture: Pixabay.com

A recent study from the University of Cape Town found that roughly a quarter of matric students used vaping products, and many of these respondents used them within an hour of waking up.

Listen to the interview for more. (Skip to 06:34)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month