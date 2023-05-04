The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates. 4 May 2023 4:29 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding... 4 May 2023 6:59 PM
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
View all Business
From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind' Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory. 4 May 2023 5:39 PM
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

4 May 2023 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Payment system
Wendy Knowler
fee payments
bank fees
consumer issues
PayShap

You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the reality of "immediate payments" with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

- When they need to pay a service provider on the spot, consumers often opt for the "immediate payment" option on their digital bank account

- Wendy Knowler checks out the fees involved and why there is often a delay

Online banking allows you to push through a payment with the "immediate" option, but it can be pricey and is also often not immediate.

The banking industry refers to this as RTC - Real Time Clearing.

The payment system was pioneered by Absa, FNB and Capitec in 2006. Before that, immediate payments were only possible between accounts of the same bank.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

RTCs are called "immediate", but according to the Payment Association of SA (PASA) definition they should be delivered electronically to the account of a beneficiary within 60 seconds.

However, while your bank might send this payment within 60 seconds the receiving bank may well delay it, mostly for fraud prevention reasons.

This is the case especially when the beneficiary is a new one says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

It's a tricky thing - you're paying for immediate and you're not getting immediate, but maybe if you were there would be fraud and that wouldn't be great either.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She found out the rates charged by different banks and also asked why the service is not part of their banking "bundles" where you pay a set fee.

Knowler herself pays R200 a month for a bundle with her bank.

I worked out that, in April alone, I spent another R120 on immediate payment fees! It's a lot!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She found out that some banks do bundle immediate payment fees, to some extent.

Knowler's Findings:

Discovery Bank: “30 free RTCs for Suite (high net worth) clients every month – and thereafter we charge R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000, capped at R25." “On our entry level transaction accounts, we charge clients R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000 capped at R25.”

FNB also gives free RTCs to its WEALTH bundle clients clients. Those on the Easy Zero package pay R8 for RTCs and those on the packages from Easy Smart to Private pay R45.

Capitec and Tyme banks charge their clients R7,50 and R7 per RTC respectively.

As for the others:

Nedbank: R10 for instant payments up to R3000 and R49 for payments above R3000.

Standard: R10 for payments up to R2000 and R50 for payments above R2000.

Absa: R10 for payments up to R1000 and R49 for payments above R1000

Knowler also investigated the fees when clients use the PayShap system recently introduced by some banks. It promises free to cheap payments in less than 10 seconds.

The PayShap Option:

Standard: a flat fee of R7.50.

FNB: PayShap (to pay another bank’s customer) free for transactions under R100; thereafter, R6 for Easy Zero to Private Clients and free in the Wealth bundle.

Nedbank: PayShap instant payments were free for Nedbank Retail clients until 1 May. Now R1 for a payment to a ShapID and R7.50 for a payment to an account number.

Is it time to examine and perhaps re-think how you’re making your immediate payments?

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate




4 May 2023 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Payment system
Wendy Knowler
fee payments
bank fees
consumer issues
PayShap

More from Business

© inhabitant/123rf

Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts

4 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLSA CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.

BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption

4 May 2023 8:57 PM

Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages

4 May 2023 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY

4 May 2023 4:29 PM

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer. Picture: Twitter/OberholzerMr

Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'

4 May 2023 10:56 AM

Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco buses at a depot. Picture: Putco/Facebook

Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'

4 May 2023 9:21 AM

Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capfin SA "You're not a loan" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

3 May 2023 7:44 PM

Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SAMA award-winning singer-songwriter Berita joined 702 Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to discuss her music career and latest amapiano single, 'Peace of Mind.'

From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'

4 May 2023 5:39 PM

Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time

4 May 2023 2:57 PM

With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man rescues baby after wind pushes pram into traffic

4 May 2023 1:12 PM

This man saved the baby's life and the mom from a lifetime of regret.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: John Bauld

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’

4 May 2023 1:05 PM

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram page

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

4 May 2023 12:53 PM

Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ranger exposes visitors at Kruger National Park

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

4 May 2023 12:33 PM

What is wrong with people?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace?

4 May 2023 10:23 AM

Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

4 May 2023 6:07 AM

Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capfin SA "You're not a loan" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

3 May 2023 7:44 PM

Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Begging is a strategy often used by homeless people, but also by those who simply cannot afford to feed themselves or their families. Picture: Fati Moalusi/AFP

MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible

27 April 2023 10:33 AM

From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

26 April 2023 7:58 PM

There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections

21 April 2023 7:37 AM

With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

Local Lifestyle

50 000 people (out of 1.5m who tried) scored R9 FlySafair tickets on Wednesday

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Babulale umuntu bamshisa befuna umshwalense

5 May 2023 12:20 AM

The day that was: No Putco buses, 2nd burned body murder plot, Meyiwa & Netflix

5 May 2023 12:19 AM

British musician Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial

5 May 2023 12:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA