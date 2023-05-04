The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate





Bruce Whitfield discusses the reality of "immediate payments" with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

- When they need to pay a service provider on the spot, consumers often opt for the "immediate payment" option on their digital bank account

- Wendy Knowler checks out the fees involved and why there is often a delay

Online banking allows you to push through a payment with the "immediate" option, but it can be pricey and is also often not immediate.

The banking industry refers to this as RTC - Real Time Clearing.

The payment system was pioneered by Absa, FNB and Capitec in 2006. Before that, immediate payments were only possible between accounts of the same bank.

© fizkes/123rf.com

RTCs are called "immediate", but according to the Payment Association of SA (PASA) definition they should be delivered electronically to the account of a beneficiary within 60 seconds.

However, while your bank might send this payment within 60 seconds the receiving bank may well delay it, mostly for fraud prevention reasons.

This is the case especially when the beneficiary is a new one says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

It's a tricky thing - you're paying for immediate and you're not getting immediate, but maybe if you were there would be fraud and that wouldn't be great either. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She found out the rates charged by different banks and also asked why the service is not part of their banking "bundles" where you pay a set fee.

Knowler herself pays R200 a month for a bundle with her bank.

I worked out that, in April alone, I spent another R120 on immediate payment fees! It's a lot! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She found out that some banks do bundle immediate payment fees, to some extent.

Knowler's Findings:

Discovery Bank: “30 free RTCs for Suite (high net worth) clients every month – and thereafter we charge R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000, capped at R25." “On our entry level transaction accounts, we charge clients R5 + 0,5% for amounts over R1,000 capped at R25.”

FNB also gives free RTCs to its WEALTH bundle clients clients. Those on the Easy Zero package pay R8 for RTCs and those on the packages from Easy Smart to Private pay R45.

Capitec and Tyme banks charge their clients R7,50 and R7 per RTC respectively.

As for the others:

Nedbank: R10 for instant payments up to R3000 and R49 for payments above R3000.

Standard: R10 for payments up to R2000 and R50 for payments above R2000.

Absa: R10 for payments up to R1000 and R49 for payments above R1000

Knowler also investigated the fees when clients use the PayShap system recently introduced by some banks. It promises free to cheap payments in less than 10 seconds.

The PayShap Option:

Standard: a flat fee of R7.50.

FNB: PayShap (to pay another bank’s customer) free for transactions under R100; thereafter, R6 for Easy Zero to Private Clients and free in the Wealth bundle.

Nedbank: PayShap instant payments were free for Nedbank Retail clients until 1 May. Now R1 for a payment to a ShapID and R7.50 for a payment to an account number.

Is it time to examine and perhaps re-think how you’re making your immediate payments?

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate