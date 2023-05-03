Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused will have to wait until next Thursday, 11 May, to apply for bail.
Two former G4S employees, who were arrested by police on Monday, appeared alongside Thabo Bester's alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as well as former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo.
Teiho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen are accused seven and eight in the matter, facing charges of assisting Bester escape and defeating the ends of justice.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung correctional facility a year ago and was recently recaptured in Tanzania.
While the State was expected to entertain a bail application for Magudumana, Matsoara, Masukela and Lipholo, an issue of time prevented this from happening.
The court had initially set down Wednesday and Thursday for a bail application to be heard for the four accused but following the arrest of Makhotsa and Jansen, both the State and defence teams agreed that more time would be required to deal with the bail application due to the number of accused involved.
The state requests for a postponment to May 11 and 12 for the bail application. The defense team argues that an extra is required to deal with the bail application due to the number of accused. They propose the dates of the 10th, 11th and 12th for a formal bail application.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2023
The case has been postponed to 11 and 12 May for a formal bail application for all six accused.
All the accused will remain in custody.
'WE DON'T WANT HER TO GET BAIL'
Meanwhile, the family of Katlego Mpholo, whose burnt body is believed to have been found in Bester's prison cell, said that granting the accused bail would be a great injustice.
Bester faked his death in a prison cell fire during his grand prison break.
It's understood that at least three bodies were collected from the Free State mortuary by Magudumana, one of them was 32-year-old Mpholo.
Mpholo's aunt, Mojabeng Ralilateng said that the accused should stay behind bars.
"We don't want her to get bail, she must stay in jail, she belongs there because they want to go outside while we are mourning here for what they did to our son."
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana, co-accused to remain in jail as bail application postponed
Source : Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
