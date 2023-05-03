'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser





Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.

Page says the new Urban Cruiser looks more modern than the old model

The price starts at R329 000

According to Page, the most significant change to the new Urban Cruiser is that it is much bigger.

He says that there is a lot more interior space, it feels higher off the ground, and the design looks more new.

It is a different car now, they basically called it the same thing but effectively it is a new car. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

He says that when you see this side by side with the old model, it looks more modern and more imposing.

I think this one has got slightly more street cred than the other one. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

It’s Urban Cruiser Launch Day 1 in CapeTown and we’re excited to explore the beautiful sights of the city in the all-new bigger, bolder, Urban Cruiser! #GoFindYourFun pic.twitter.com/85sJ26PcBe ' @ToyotaSA (@ToyotaSA) April 25, 2023

Page says that this car is more expensive than the old model but that the price starts at a reasonable R329 000.

