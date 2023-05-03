[WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 18:54).
A viral video has been making its rounds on social media, after a TikTok user posted a clip of a rat scurrying inside a pack of Woolworths free-range frozen chicken, accompanied by the soundtrack of the animation 'Ratatouille'.
The incident occurred at the Woolworths Gardens Centre store in Cape Town’s city bowl.
@tebo.s Guyssssss🤮🤮🤮 mara why ??🤮🤮🤮#woolworthssa #fypシ #fyp #capetown ♬ Le Festin (From "Ratatouille") - Movie Sounds Unlimited
After reaching out to Woolworths, Knowler had been informed that the incident did in fact happen.
Knowler adds that after they reviewed the CCTV footage, it showed the TikTok user arriving at that particular section of the fridge, doing a double take, and then proceeding to record the ordeal.
In addition, Knowler was told that as soon as the store became aware of the situation, the store was closed early to allow for a thorough investigation and a forensic deep cleaning with a pest control specialist.
In a written response to Knowler, Woolworths said: "We recognise that we have let our customers down on this occasion and would like to express our sincere apologies. We are taking every measure to ensure this never happens again."
It is not fake news.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken
Source : Screenshot from TikTok: @Tebo.s
