



CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that it hoped to resolve issues related to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to South Africa before it hosts the BRICS summit in August.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the occasion was being unnecessarily overshadowed by the controversy over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in that country.

Magwenya said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was very determined to host a successful BRICS summit.

He said that South Africa’s main objective was to enhance the future growth and development of the country, and to strengthen relations between BRICS nations.

"We have run into danger equating the summit to one country that’s facing particular challenges with respect to the International Criminal Court."

Magwenya reiterated that South Africa remained a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

This comes after Ramaphosa’s blunder last week when he told reporters that the African National Congress (ANC) had resolved to withdraw from the treaty.

"All other issues that may seem to threaten this summit will be addressed and resolved prior to the summit in order for SA to host a successful and a memorable BRICS summit."

Magwenya said that Ramaphosa was determined for the event not to be overshadowed by other matters.

This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA