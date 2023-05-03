Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible fo... 4 May 2023 7:28 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board. 3 May 2023 9:34 PM
View all Local
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a fail... 3 May 2023 11:35 AM
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a m... 3 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all Politics
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security The new coin and note series have been four years in the making. 3 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Business
Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other? Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them? 3 May 2023 5:18 PM
'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. 3 May 2023 2:53 PM
Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included. 3 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021. 2 May 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood For the first time since 2007, thousands of Hollywood writers have gone on strike, bringing major productions to a standstill. 3 May 2023 10:33 AM
DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous' DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks. 3 May 2023 9:23 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir The group has formed a second choir to meet the ever-growing demand for their performances, both locally and abroad. 2 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine. 3 May 2023 1:35 PM
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out' Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan. 2 May 2023 2:58 PM
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?

3 May 2023 5:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
e-cigarettes
cigarettes

Is offering e-cigarettes to help someone quit smoking tobacco working in their favour or against them?

John Maytham interviews Delon Human, Former Secretary General at the World Medical Association.

International public health experts are urging South Africa to follow the example of “Smoke Free Sweden” to reduce the number of smokers in the country.

Vaping
Vaping

RELATED: Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

Over the past 30 to 40 years, the Swedish government has embarked on getting its citizens to stop smoking by introducing less harmful products such as e-cigarettes.

Through these efforts, compared to European countries, Sweden now has 40% fewer cases of tobacco-related cancer.

Human adds that combustible tobacco products kill one out of two smokers prematurely.

He explains that through evidence, vaping products have been determined as the most effective way to achieve the same sensation as smoking nicotine or tobacco.

RELATED: 'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill

While it's ideal to stop smoking completely, Human gives credit to the Swedish government for providing its citizens with an alternative to help reduce tobacco-related diseases and premature deaths.

It's always gold standard for consumers of tobacco or nicotine to stop completely.

Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association

Kudos to the Swedish government for taking that bold step.

Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association

Vaping products are effective for smoking sensation.

Delon Human, Former Secretary General – World Medical Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?




3 May 2023 5:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
e-cigarettes
cigarettes

More from Lifestyle

@ bowie15/123rf.com

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capfin SA "You're not a loan" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

3 May 2023 7:44 PM

Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

'It is a different car now' - Ernest Page on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser

3 May 2023 2:53 PM

Ernest Page reviews the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Vapers in SA will be hit by smoking tax from next month

3 May 2023 2:23 PM

A new smoking tax is set to hit South Africa in June, and vape users will be included.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota remains SA's number one selling car brand

3 May 2023 1:55 PM

The king of reliability maintained their dominant position, despite challenges from Chinese carmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Mother and daughter's ABC duet goes viral

3 May 2023 1:17 PM

The child sings the phonics song but mismatches the letters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security guards are paid monthly to look after the abandoned Kempton Park Hospital with taxpayers money. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

It’s National Paranormal Day: Check out the top 8 haunted places in SA

3 May 2023 12:46 PM

The paranormal world is very much ‘alive’ in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM

HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya energy drink to the trendy Prime hydration drink. Photo: YouTube/DJ Sbu (screenshot)

DJ Sbu compares his Mofaya Energy to Prime: 'It's not special. I'm NOT jealous'

3 May 2023 9:23 AM

DJ Sbu says that he is not jealous about all the hype around the Prime hydration drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of shoppers queueing for PRIME at Checkers Oceans Mall, Umhlanga from Twitter @Zama_Sox

Checkers capitalising on PRIME hype shows how effective 'price anchoring' is

2 May 2023 10:13 PM

Checkers offered what seemed to be a special R40 deal for PRIME Hydration when consumers had become used to the idea of an average selling price of around R400.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

50 000 people (out of 1.5m who tried) scored R9 FlySafair tickets on Wednesday

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Colleagues of court orderly shot dead in Gqeberha to receive counselling

4 May 2023 11:18 AM

Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 May 2023

4 May 2023 10:51 AM

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 10:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA