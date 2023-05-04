50 000 people (out of 1.5m who tried) scored R9 FlySafair tickets on Wednesday





South Africans held their collective breaths on Wednesday, hoping to secure a FlySafair airline ticket for the lowly price of R9 (in celebration of the airline’s nine years of operations).

The sale went live at 9 am on Wednesday morning and 1 425 378 would-be flyers logged onto the website hoping to bag some of the 50 000 cheap tickets that had been made available.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon says the selection process is entirely random and automated.

So, it’s completely random. We put up a waiting room on the front of our website to protect the website… and then we do a random draw out of that waiting room—every minute we let people in. Kirby Gordon - CMO, FlySafair

Lucky flyers took to Twitter to express their excitement, many of them highlighting patience as the key to being successful.

Best email I’ve ever read all year! I’m so excited. Can’t believe my luck! 😭



I was about to close my laptop when I got in. I’ve been trying since the R1 sale! 👩🏽‍💻@FlySafair #flysafairluckyR9 #FlySafairLuckyR9Winner https://t.co/aw6t1cYI2E pic.twitter.com/dXABLad0zi ' Queen Tupac (@IAm_Tennessee) May 3, 2023

It’s a great privilege to be able to allow a whole bunch of people to fly who hopefully have not had the opportunity to do so before... Kirby Gordon - CMO, FlySafair

