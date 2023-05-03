



Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi says that the province has dropped the ball when it comes to hosting major sporting events and that it needs to start attracting more major events to local stadiums.

His comment comes off the back Loftus Versfeld being announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. The last time Gauteng hosted a cup final was back in 2020.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Lesufi said that they need to tap into the economy of sports.

There is so much potential to generate income from sport. The hospitality industry is also going to thrive but we can’t only show up as Gauteng residents only when its Chiefs and Pirates playing. Panyaza Lesufi, Premier - Gauteng

He says all eight teams in the province should host their home games in Gauteng.

We also want to attract those who compete on the continent and we have to make our citizens happy. An economy needs to start small and these games provide that opportunity for street vendors, car guards... Panyaza Lesufi, Premier - Gauteng

There is interest from local fans, adds Lesufi, and this needs to be maximized.

We have to find a way of ensuring that football is entertaining and provides people with quality entertainment. When we bring these games here the residents need to play their part. Panyaza Lesufi, Premier - Gauteng

Games in other parts of the country are packed and Gauteng needs to do the same. We are also bidding for other events besides soccer and have an interest in F1 proposals and are looking into having public screenings of the netball world cup. Panyaza Lesufi, Premier - Gauteng

Mamelodi Sundowns solidified their DSTV Premiership championship title after beating Cape Town City 3-0 Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Picture: Mamelodi Sundowns.

Watch below for the full interview with Panyaza Lesufi:

This article first appeared on 947 : Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi