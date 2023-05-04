Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (Saps) has apologised for the release of the personal information of eight women who were raped in Krugersdorp last year.
The gruesome incident happened while the group of women were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, in July.
- Police violated POPI Act in Krugersdorp gang rape case - Information Regulator
- SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims' personal details
The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said that as police investigated the matter, the final report found the personal information of the victims was released inappropriately.
The survivors’ names, surnames, ages and physical addresses were shared on police WhatsApp groups.
Such details subsequently ended up on social media.
Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police officer to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.
“The Saps regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result,” said the police’s Athlenda Mathe.
The Saps management continues to issue directives and drive internal awareness campaigns within the service in an endeavour to avoid a repeat of such information breaches.
This article first appeared on EWN : Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info
Source : Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
