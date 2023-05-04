Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen called for an urgent convention between opposition political parties in the country to develop a pact that will topple the African National Congress (ANC).
Steenhuisen said the instability in the City of Johannesburg has reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.
Ahead of a vote for a new Johannesburg mayor on Friday, the DA and its coalition partners in the metro have put up separate candidates for the position.
The DA has put forward Mpho Phalatse for mayor, while Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement and the African Christian Democratic Party said they would be supporting ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni for the job.
Steenhuisen said coalitions should not be reduced to battles over positions.
"Instead of an unseemly last-minute scramble for positions, the convention would take place about one year before the 2024 national election, enabling parties to agree on principles that will guide the formation of a pact government."
READ MORE:
- Steenhuisen: Coalitions should be legally guided to avoid instability
- Steenhuisen urges parties to 'cast aside petty differences' for 'moonshot pact'
- DA: Political instability in CoJ because parties fixated on leadership positions
- Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
More from Politics
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka
With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.Read More
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits
The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.Read More