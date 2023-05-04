Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC





JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen called for an urgent convention between opposition political parties in the country to develop a pact that will topple the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen said the instability in the City of Johannesburg has reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.

Ahead of a vote for a new Johannesburg mayor on Friday, the DA and its coalition partners in the metro have put up separate candidates for the position.

The DA has put forward Mpho Phalatse for mayor, while Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement and the African Christian Democratic Party said they would be supporting ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni for the job.

Steenhuisen said coalitions should not be reduced to battles over positions.

"Instead of an unseemly last-minute scramble for positions, the convention would take place about one year before the 2024 national election, enabling parties to agree on principles that will guide the formation of a pact government."

