'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!
The day has finally come for Bridgerton lovers as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiers on Netflix today (4 May).
The new spin-off series will take a deep dive into Queen Charlotte’s character.
This is not a break in the Bridgerton timeline; think of it as season 2.5.
Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte while India Amarteifio plays a young Queen Charlotte.
Also returning are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danburry and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton.
While the six-part series flashes back about 50 years to depict the monarch’s early marriage and how Queen Charlotte came to be the iconic character we know today, it stays true to the show’s aesthetic and stylish trademarks.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!
