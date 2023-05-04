Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'





Mandy Wiener speaks with Lindokuhle Xulu, a spokesperson at the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco).

Putco has suspended services until further notice

Xulu says they had informed the Department of Transport of the looming diesel shortages

Putco blames the disruption on unpaid subsidy claims from March by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Xulu says that they had been attempting to engage with the Department over the past two weeks and had informed them that there was a looming fuel issue.

On Wednesday, diesel stocks ran so low, they realised they would have to suspend operations from Thursday.

That is why we had to take a drastic measure after trying to reach out to the Department of Transport in Gauteng to say that we cannot operate because we simply do not have our tools of trade. Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco

Putco says it could, once it receives the outstanding subsidy, resume operations by the afternoon of the next day.

