Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'
Africa Melane chats to the CEO and personal trainer at cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing, Alan Harris, about the popularity of boxing in South Africa.
Listen below.
Harris says:
• Boxing has become fastest growing fitness workout in the world
• The perception of boxing has changed over the years and it is now seen as a workout that's scientifically proven to increase bone density, and release stress and endorphins while aiding in self-defence skills
• 70% of his clients at cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing are women
• His company is the first of its kind in the world, merging personalised technology with your boxing workout
It's like doing weight training. It's a similar process so you're building lean muscle which in turn will burn your body fat. So, it's a weight training workout as well as a cardio workout... and also you work in different heart rate zones - your fat-burning zones, your blood sugar burning zone and your heart-cardio zone... it's definitely an all-around workout that'll get you in your best shape in a very short space of time.Alan Harris, CEO - cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing
Harris says that 'every time you punch your whole core is getting a great workout' and that his company monitors every punch you throw with customised boxing gloves.
It's the first company in the world to track your boxing fitness levels and see your real-time results, hence the name, cRESULTS.
We put punch-tracking technology in boxing gloves tracking the speed of punching and fitness scores viewed on your individual workstation's iPad/screen to monitor your personal progress. That's why cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing is the first of its kind in the world. So you can see your customised results.Alan Harris, CEO - cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing
