Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Elias Monage, President of the Black Business Council.
-
Jan Oberholzer will be taking on a new role with the power utility
-
Monage says Oberholzer did not perform
There are HR issues with the extension of Jan Oberholzer’s contract, according to Monage.
He says when a person reaches retirement age and you still require them, one of the first things you should look at is the individual’s performance.
Monage claims that Oberholzer failed to spend on maintenance and did not stabilise the base load.
Where I am sitting, this individual did not perform at all.Elias Monage, President - Black Business Council
The former Eskom chief operating officer has signed a new contract to take on a new role with Eskom to oversee critical repair work ahead of winter.
The Black Business Council has been calling for the removal of Andre de Ruyter and Jan Oberholzer since 2021.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
