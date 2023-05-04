MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
The MasterChef star, Jock Zonfrillo (46) was found dead by police at Zagame's House hotel in Melbourne at about 2am on Monday (1 May).
The chef's family posted this 'statement' confirming Zonfrillo's death and thanking fans for their support on his Instagram page on Monday, 1 May.
Daily Mail Australia revealed that when the police entered the hotel room to conduct a welfare check, officers believed that Zonfrillo had died of 'natural causes'.
Reports also note that the police didn't find anything to dub the chef's death suspicious and it's not being treated as such.
Sources also report that there was also no drug paraphernalia found in the hotel room as speculations about this had done their rounds on social media.
The coroner is still to determine the celebrity chef's specific cause of death.
On Tuesday (2 May), Daily Mail Australia also revealed that Zonfrillo had secretly battled bowel cancer for years.
A source said that the chef kept his health problems a secret, receiving treatment when MasterChef was not filming.
It is not suggested that Zonfrillo died of cancer, only that he had told very close friends he was suffering from the disease.
On the MasterChef's alleged cancer diagnosis, an unnamed source reportedly said...
No one in his circle is aware of what he is going through. Neither colleagues nor friends. He has not wanted anyone to know as he deals with this tough journey. He is coping poorly with chemo treatment, and the effects it is having.Unnamed source close to Jock Zonfrillo
Zonfrillo had been promoting the new season of MasterChef on his social media pages before he passed and The Ten Network announced that MasterChef's 15th season will premiere on Sunday, with the full support of the chef's grieving family.
Here's to seeing him thrive in the kitchen for the last time - what an emotional season it'll be for fans.
Rest in peace, Jock Zonfrillo.
This article first appeared on KFM : MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZyFfZOghF/
