Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals





Mandy Wiener chats to Chefs with Compassion COO, Coovashan Pillay.

Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between the SA Chefs Association, Nosh Food Rescue NPC, Slow Food International, Chefs Alliance SA, and Strategic PR.

When we started three years ago, we were faced with two major problems – a very high food waste problem in the country, as well as 20 million people who are food insecure. Coovashan Pillay, COO – Chefs with Compassion

The group rescues food that would usually go to waste, turning it into warm delicious, nutritious meals to give out in vulnerable community.

In just under three years, achieving this fantastic milestone of five million meals has promoted us to continue this amazing work our network of volunteers and chefs have done. Coovashan Pillay, COO – Chefs with Compassion

Pillay calls on other chefs, corporates, volunteers and donors from across the country to join in as Chefs with Compassion continues its work.

Visit the Chefs with Compassion website here to find out more.

