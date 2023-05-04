Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’





Jamie Foxx thanks his fans for the love after being hospitalized for a medical complication in April.

This follows a statement by his daughter, Corinne, on 12 April that her dad has “experienced a medical complication”.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” reads the message on the actor’s Instagram page.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie,Back in Action, when he was hospitalised.

According to reports, his health steadily improved as he recovered in a medical facility in Georgia.

