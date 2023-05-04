[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Some people might be old enough to know they can play a dinosaur game when they don't have an internet connection to their browser. But if you didn't know, now you do!
Watch the video below to see how to play this amazing game.
You’re lying pic.twitter.com/IOqs5i85sS' Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 2, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/google.html?sti=nhxnfj15smv7rn6xo7|&mediapopup=90209104
