



The Life Esidimeni inquest is moving ahead at full speed as the former Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, prepares for a gruelling cross-examination.

As a reminder, the inquest aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to cheaper care centres, many of which were later found to be unlicensed and unqualified to offer appropriate care.

Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo.

[Qedani Mahlangu] denied having any knowledge of any major issues once the transfer project had started in June 2016. Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination